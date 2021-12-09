MIDWAY- Charles Wray Reavis (Chuck), 64, of Midway, NC passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Davidson Funeral Home in Winston-Salem, NC. Family will receive friends before the service between 9 to 10 a.m.
Charles was born on May 31, 1957 in High Point, NC. He was the son of Charles Odell Reavis and the Late Helen Jeanette Hutton Reavis. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 29. He attended High Point Central High School and graduated from Parkland High School in 1975. Charles was a member of the wrestling team, and played baseball and tennis. After high school he joined the Navy as a corpsman, played the bugle, and was stationed in San Diego, CA, Jacksonville, FL, and Camp Lejeune, NC. After his tour in the Navy, he received his associate in applied science degree in electrical engineering at Forsyth Technical Institute. Additionally, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from John Wesley College with a degree in Business Administration.
His engineering career spanned over 35 years starting at Carolina Narrow Fabrics and retiring from Krispy Kreme International. He loved traveling the world for work and handing out doughnuts to friends and family. He spent his extra time volunteering as a T-ball coach, taught sailing for the local community college, and was a member of the Oak Hollow Sailing Club. Charles was a member of Elks Lodge # 242 in Charleston, SC. He also enjoyed his annual motorcycle road trips with his brothers. He will always be remembered for his big personality and sense of humor.
He was also a cancer survivor and made many alliances and close friends through the course of his treatments.
In addition to his father, Charles is survived by his daughter Kathryn (Katie) Jeanette Reavis, siblings: Debra Reavis Johnson (Tommy), Charlene Reavis Green (Jack), Randall W. Reavis (Sherry), and the late Raymond Reavis; He was a favorite uncle to numerous nieces and nephews who he viewed as his own kids.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Charles’ memory.
