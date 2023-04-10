THOMASVILLE — Mr. Charles “Woody” Elwood Welborn, 87, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 12:24 a.m. He was born on Sept. 24, 1935 in Davidson County to Dewey Lee Welborn Sr. and Ocia Hughes Welborn. He was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church in Thomasville. He worked at Norman Perry Lamps and Accessories in High Point where he retired after 19 years of service. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dewey Lee Welborn Jr., and Bobby Welborn; one sister, Doris Welborn Hayes.
Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Shelbie Clodfelter Welborn of the home; two daughters, Sandee Welborn Barker (John) and Jane Welborn Hicks; two grandsons, Matthew Barker (Kati) and Andrew Barker (Krystal); two great-grandsons, James and Jonas Barker; one brother, Joe Grooms. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members, along with his cat, “Miss. Kitty”.
