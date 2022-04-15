ARCHDALE — Charles William Briles Jr., 94, of Archdale, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.
Born August 28, 1927, in Randolph County, he was a son of the late Charles W. Briles and the late Mary Brown Briles. Charles was a retired self-employed contractor and brick mason, having worked into his 70s. He attended Faith Baptist Church, was a huge Detroit Tigers fan and dearly loved his grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his sons, Dr. Charles Briles III and wife Dr. Aleta Briles, of Arizona, and Rev. Mickey Briles and wife Deana, of Archdale; brother, Darrell Briles and wife Lovetta, of Sophia; sister, Eva Jay Farlow, of Florida; and grandchildren, Colton Briles and Caroline Briles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Smith Briles.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Randolph Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Elton Wilburn officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, 5744 Mendenhall Road, Archdale, N.C. 27263.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
