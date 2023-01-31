HIGH POINT— Charles Wesley McCracken was born in Conway SC to Alex and Sadie McCracken.
Charles graduated from Aynor High School in Aynor SC. He went on to serve in the United States Army receiving an Honorable discharge in February 1962.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 7:24 pm
He is survived by his wife Maggie and two sons William and Jack and wife Jilda and grandson Paul and wife Emily. He attended True Love Church( CLG) in High Point.
He is preceded in death by his Mom and Dad and six siblings.
Charles was employed with Drexel Heritage Furnishings in High Point. Charles enjoyed conversing with anyone he met and considered everyone a friend. He loved his grandson and spending time with him any chance that came available. Charles has gone on to be with his savior Jesus Christ and will be celebrating the best birthday he ever had. He will be missed tremendously by family and all that knew him.
There will be a graveside service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery on Friday, February 3rd at 2pm. Pastor Jimmy Hayden of True Love Church will be officiating the service. We welcome all family and friends to attend. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 2 from 6-7:30 p at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations.
Any donations should be made to the Hospice of Davidson County.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the McCracken family.
