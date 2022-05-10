HIGH POINT — Mr. Charles Waden Jr., 94, went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 20922, at Beacon Place at AuthoraCare Collective Hospice Care, Greensboro, NC. Charlie, (Tailormade, Hot Rod Charlie) as his family affectionately called him, was born July 13, 1927, in Fairfield County, SC, the second son of the late Charles Waden Sr., and Carrie Brown Waden. He was also preceded in death by his spouse, Willie Brockman Waden; three sons, Ronald Lee Waden, Henry James Waden, and Charles Waden (twin); two siblings, Pearl Waden, and Arthur Waden.
Charlie Jr. moved to High Point, NC, when he was nine years old, along with his parents and siblings. He has been a lifelong resident of High Point, NC, where he attended the public schools and was employed by Marsh Furniture Company, City of High Point, and Myrtle Desk Company until his retirement.
Charles married the love of his life, Willie Myrtle Brockman on July 8, 1945, and to this union seven children were born: six boys, in which two were identical twins, and one bouncing baby girl.
In the early 1980s, Charlie became a member of Church of God of Prophecy, where he was a faithful member until his health declined.
Charlie is survived by his four children, Larry D. Waden of Houston, TX, Reverend Carl Waden twin (Janice) of Durham, NC, Roland W. Waden (Vivian) of High Point, NC, and Avis L. Waden of Burlington, NC.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, 1100 Stanton Place. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. and also at the home 835 Jennifer Lane, High Point, NC.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Waden family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.