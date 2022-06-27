HIGH POINT — Charles Orcutt “Chip” Tucker Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Born in Greensboro, he was a son of the late John Frank Tucker and Barbara Orcutt Tucker. Mr. Tucker and Nancy Phibbs Tucker were wed on Sept. 11, 1976. He graduated from Guilford College in 1986 and retired from UPS, formerly Overnight Transportation, in 2012 following 44 years of service. Mr. Tucker was a member of First United Methodist Church of High Point. He was a Mason and member of Revolution Lodge Number 552, was a member of the Greensboro Scottish Rite, and the Oasis Shriners. He enjoyed trains, history, movies, gardening, books, and bluegrass music. His family was most important to him.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, Mr. Tucker is survived by three children, Charles Tucker Jr., Andrew Tucker and wife Amy, and Leah Tucker; two granddaughters, Lily Beth Tucker and Daisy Elaine Tucker; a brother, Jack Tucker; a nephew, Michael Tucker; and a niece, Kaitlin Tucker.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 512 North Main Street, High Point, NC 27260. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter by visiting www.alz.org/northcarolina, Parkinson’s Foundation Carolina’s Chapter by visiting www.parkinson.org/Carolinas, First United Methodist Church, 512 North Main Street, High Point, NC 27260, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.