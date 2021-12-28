ARCHDALE — Charles Richard “Red” Bowers, age 95, widower of the late Jennie Bowers and Carolyn Bowers, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Born in Randolph County, he was a son of the late J.C. and Malta Adams Bowers. Mr. Bowers was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of New Heights Baptist Church. He was a former employee of Ralph Framese and retired from Drexel Heritage following 18 years of service.
Mr. Bowers is survived by a brother, Darrell Bowers; three sisters, Rose Morgan, Shirley Edwards, and Ruth DeBusk; a niece, Barbara Jean Parks (Charles); a step-daughter, Patti Buxton; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Heights Baptist Church, Trinity, with burial to follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph by visiting https://www.hospiceofrandolph.org/donate.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
