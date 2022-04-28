HIGH POINT — Mr. Charles “Ricky” White, 63, passed away on April 22, 2022 at WFBH High Point Medical Center. He was born in Mount Airy, NC, on Sept. 7, 1958, a son of the late Shelby Dixon. He was also preceded in death by a son, Bradley White; sisters, Susan White, and Sandra White.
Ricky was a graduate of Thomasville Senior High School. After graduation, he was employed with the manufacturing industry for many years. Ricky was a huge NASCAR fan, and he also loved music, working puzzles, and collecting model cars.
Ricky is survived by a son, Christopher White and spouse, Vicki White; a daughter, Candice Hassell and spouse, George Hassell; four grandchildren; his sisters, Teresa White, and Pam White; a brother, Donald White; other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the White family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.