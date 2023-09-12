LINWOOD — Charles Levan Moore, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1950, in High Point, a son of the late Boyce T. and Joyce Myers Moore. A resident of this area all his life, he graduated from High Point Central High School and went on to attend High Point College. He had a long and successful career in sales with Core-Mark, formerly J.T. Davenport & Sons. After retirement, Charles enjoyed working part-time at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Lexington. Charles was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams, the Duke Blue Devils, the New York Yankees, and the Carolina Panthers. He also enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was water skiing, taking his wife, Patsy, out to enjoy her hobby of photography, or playing golf with his best friend, Jerry. He especially loved being "Poppaw" to his grandchildren and taking them on adventures, cooking breakfast, taking a good nap, and making people laugh. He will be remembered as a strong Christian man who was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his first wife, Brenda Vaughn Moore, and his sisters, Betty Hilton and Joy Moore.
