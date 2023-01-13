HIGH POINT — Charles (Charlie) Lafayette Odom Jr. (87), of High Point, NC, passed away on Friday, 13 Jan. 2023, surrounded by family.
He was born on 28 August, 1935 in Lake Swamp, SC, to Charles Lafayette and Gertrude Odom.
He was one of the original partners in Dixon, Hauser, Odom, and Company, and a current partner in Odom and Odom, LLP. A passionate advocate for clients he viewed as friends, he shared his expertise through numerous initiatives, including as a founding board member of the High Point Community Foundation.
He was a proud member of First United Methodist Church and the Wesley Sunday School Class, even though he was physically unable to attend in recent years.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Charles (Chuckie) L. Odom III; and his siblings, Jacqueline Sansbury, Samuel Odom and James Darrell Odom.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra R. Odom; his brother, Daniel R. Odom; his children, Pam London (John), Beth Long (Joe), Audrey John (Antony), and Kyle Odom (Rebecca); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Cumby is assisting the family with services. Details will be posted to their website.
