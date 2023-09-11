GLENDALE — Charles Kent Lopp “Chuck” 52, died peacefully at home in Glendale, Arizona on Sept. 7, 2023, surrounded by his beloved wife Jennifer and his fur family.
Chuck was born August 8, 1971, in Thomasville, North Carolina to Kent Hedrick Lopp and the late Linda Lawson Lopp. He attended Westchester Country Day School where he developed his love of all sports. Chuck later went on to graduate from Guilford College with a BA in Political Science.
Chuck met the love of his life, Jennifer McDaid, 24 years ago in Greensboro, NC and they married Sept. 18, 2004. While living in Greensboro they decided to accept a transfer with Chuck’s employer to Phoenix, Arizona where they embraced the desert sunsets, the “dry heat” and a poolside lifestyle.
Chuck loved his wife and fur family, the North Carolina Tar Heels, good food and wine, live music and all his friends and family, near and far. He was so proud of his kitchen and was a culinary wizard. Since his cancer diagnosis last fall, Chuck and Jennifer spent the year traveling to Mexico, New Orleans, and Canada. They also attended numerous live music events, truly living life to the fullest. While Chuck’s time here on earth was not nearly long enough, he and Jen experienced true unconditional love. Chuck’s strength and bravery facing this situation was a true testament to the husband, son, brother, and man he was to all of us! He will live forever in our hearts and memories and will always bring a smile to our faces, and most likely a chuckle too.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jennifer McDaid Lopp; his golden retriever, Walter; his cat, Francis; his father, Kent Hedrick Lopp (Pat) of Thomasville, NC; and his sister, Laura Lawson Lopp of Loveland, CO. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Lawson Lopp and his grandparents. There will be a Celebration of Life in North Carolina at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont
