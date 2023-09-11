HPTNWS- 9-12-23 LOOP, CHARLES.jpg

GLENDALE — Charles Kent Lopp “Chuck” 52, died peacefully at home in Glendale, Arizona on Sept. 7, 2023, surrounded by his beloved wife Jennifer and his fur family.

Chuck was born August 8, 1971, in Thomasville, North Carolina to Kent Hedrick Lopp and the late Linda Lawson Lopp. He attended Westchester Country Day School where he developed his love of all sports. Chuck later went on to graduate from Guilford College with a BA in Political Science.