HIGH POINT — Charles Kenneth Robbins, 71, of High Point, North Carolina, passed away on May 21, 2023 at Hospice of the Piedmont – High Point, after a courageous fight with small cell lung cancer. He was born on August 16, 1951 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina to the late Grover and Juanita (Allen) Robbins. Charles was educated in local public schools, graduating from Ragsdale High School in 1969. He furthered his education at Guilford College, graduating in 1995 with a Bachelor of Administrative Science degree. Only months before his cancer diagnosis in 2022, he had obtained a certificate in Life Coaching from Guilford Technical Community College. After a few years in different areas of sales when he was younger, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1974 and served a four-year tour of duty in Patrol Squadron TWENTY-FOUR in Jacksonville, Florida, with deployments to Keflavik, Iceland and Sigonella, Sicily, as a Yeoman Third Class. After his active duty he also did some time in the Naval Reserves. Upon leaving the service, Charles got into the crisis management mental health field for most of his working career, while at the same time dabbling in furniture and accessory consignment sales, both in Lexington, NC and High Point. Charles was an avid music lover of all genres and an excellent dancer in his younger days.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arnold and his beloved sister, Carolyn Faye Lamonaco. He leaves behind many close friends and several cousins. There will be no visitation, per his wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date in June to be determined. Contributions in Charles’ memory may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont – High Point, the American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
