THOMASVILLE — Charles Johnson Fulp, aged 93, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Piedmont Crossing. Charles was born July 3, 1928, the second of three children born to Roy Alvis Fulp and Ruby Leona (Johnson) Fulp. Charles graduated from Randleman High School in 1945 and immediately entered the workforce with Southern Railway. On June 10, 1950, he married a lovely young math teacher, Mary Elizabeth (Mib) May of Thomasville.
Charles served in the US Army from 1952-1954 where he was trained as a Medical Reserve specialist and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Following his discharge, Charles and Mib settled in Thomasville where they built a life and raised a family. Charles attended High Point College (now University) from 1955-1958 while working full-time and graduated with a BS in accounting.
His career as a CPA spanned 47 years until his retirement in 2005. During his career, he was a partner in the firm of Bowman, Blue, Fulp and Craven and later Fulp and Associates. Charles was loved by his clients and appreciated for his knowledge, keen wit, work ethic, integrity and candor. He was also involved in his community and was often a leader in the organizations of which he was a part. Rotary Club of Furnitureland, Memorial United Methodist Church, Colonial Country Club and the Thomasville Buck Club are just a few of the affiliations he had.
Charles enjoyed many hobbies including playing cards, golfing, fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved using his tractor, making things grow from the land and keeping his yard manicured. He expected excellence from himself and from those around him. He was a fun and loving Pop-Pop to his five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with all of his family. He will be missed greatly!
Mr. Fulp was predeceased by his wife, Mib Fulp and his sister, Nancy Fulp Davis. He is survived by his brother Robert P. Fulp (Peggy) of Trinity, son Dr. Charles J. (Chuck) Fulp Jr. (Brenda), of Newnan, GA and son Kenneth B. Fulp (Martha), of High Point. In addition are his loving grandchildren and their families. From Chuck are Benjamin Gordon Fulp (Emily) and their children Kate and Jack, of Washington, DC; and Mary Fulp and her partner Aaron Gentry, of Athens, GA. From Ken are Josie F. Shoffner,(Jamath) and their children Zeil, Zade, Ziah, Zurie and Zowyn, of Luxembourg; Dr. Kathryn F. Lawrence ( Josh) and children Luke, Eliza and Jared, of Charlotte; and Samuel B. Fulp (Katie) and children Eli and Virginia, of Raleigh.
The family expresses their deep gratitude to the caring staff at Piedmont Crossing, Thomasville Medical Center and Hospice of the Piedmont for the wonderful care provided to Mr. Fulp during his last weeks.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the sanctuary of Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville, with Rev. Rodney Denton officiating. Immediately following the service, the family will be greeting visitors in the church’s Christian Enrichment Center. A private burial will be held prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by J. C. Green and Sons of Thomasville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to either Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 428, Thomasville, NC 27361 or the charitable organization of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
