HPTNWS- 7-28-22 FULP, CHARLES.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Charles Johnson Fulp, aged 93, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Piedmont Crossing. Charles was born July 3, 1928, the second of three children born to Roy Alvis Fulp and Ruby Leona (Johnson) Fulp. Charles graduated from Randleman High School in 1945 and immediately entered the workforce with Southern Railway. On June 10, 1950, he married a lovely young math teacher, Mary Elizabeth (Mib) May of Thomasville.

Charles served in the US Army from 1952-1954 where he was trained as a Medical Reserve specialist and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Following his discharge, Charles and Mib settled in Thomasville where they built a life and raised a family. Charles attended High Point College (now University) from 1955-1958 while working full-time and graduated with a BS in accounting.

Trending Videos