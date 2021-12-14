LEE’S SUMMIT — SEPT. 28, 1958 — DEC. 10, 2021
Charles Gray McClamrock (Chuck) 63, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on Dec. 10, 2021 in Denver CO. Chuck was born on Sept. 28, 1958 in Mocksville, NC to Calvin and Pansy McClamrock.
He was a 1976 graduate of East Davidson High School. He married Joy Lever in 2001 in Missouri. He was a committed employee of Advantage Metals Recycling. He is survived by his wife Joy, of Lee’s Summit, MO, daughter Kristle Brumley (Nathan) and son Benji McClamrock (Wendy), of Thomasville, NC, son Josh Jacks (Emily) of Denver, CO, daughter Candice (Jeremy), of Branson, MO, son Blake (Alison), of Phoenix, MO, and daughter Brooke (John) of Independence, MO, 15 grandchildren, father, Calvin McClamrock, brother, Randy McClamrock (Sherry) of Thomasville, NC, one niece, three nephews, multiple cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Pansy, and his brother Terry Dale.
A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church in Thomasville North Carolina, with Marty Tobin and Travis Tobin and Larry Watts officiating. Due to immediate travel of the family following the service, in lieu of flowers, cards are appreciated or memorials can be directed to Bethel UMC, 508 Fisher Ferry St, Thomasville NC 27360 .
