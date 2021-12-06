CONWAY — Charles Othel Glover (Retired CMSgt U.S. Air Force), 91, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Conway Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born in Denton, NC, a son of the late Ralston and Nellie Gallimore Glover. He honorably served his country for 28 years in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars, retiring as CMSgt. He was a member of the Jacinto Masonic Lodge of Jacksonville, Arkansas for over 50 years, Scottish Rites of Free Masonary in Shreveport, Louisiana, The El-Mina Shriners in Galveston, Texas., the VFW and American Legion, Air Force Sergeants Association and past member of Club Managers Association of America or CMAA.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Norma Irene Glover, and two brothers, Raeford and Rex Glover.
Surviving are his three sons, Charles E. Glover, David W. (Sallie) Glover and Charles R. (Renee) Glover; a daughter, Donnie Ann (Sandy) Dobbins; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Floral Garden Memorial Park, 1730 W. English Rd, High Point.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.gold
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
