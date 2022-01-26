THOMASVILLE — Mr. Charles (C. F.) Franklin Brewer, 95, a resident of Pilot Mountain, moved there from Little River, SC to live with his son. He was born Feb. 16, 1926 in Montgomery County, NC, the son of the late Earl Brewer and Jennie Mae McLendon Brewer. When C.F. lived in the Thomasville area, he was a salesman with Batten Auto Supply Company. In his earlier years, he served in the U S Navy during World War II. He served as a deacon at First Baptist Church in North Myrtle Beach where he was very active in the church since the year of 2000. Mr. Brewer was very proud of being able to travel to every state in the Union. He was married to Betty Lou Workman Brewer, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are, two sons, Van Earl Brewer and wife Arlene of Pilot Mountain, NC and Mark Duane Brewer and wife Janet of Tusson, AZ; three sisters, Earlene Ward and Betty Loflin, both of Thomasville, and Sandra Auton and husband Bill of Hudson, NC; two step-granddaughters, Christy Norton and Brandy Jennings; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, 2 p.m. in the J. C. Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville, NC with Rev. Steve Livengood officiating. The interment will be in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
