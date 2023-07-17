BUTNER — Mr. Charles Eugene Whitlock, 75, resident of Butner, died July 12, 2023 at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
Charles was born Feb. 25, 1948 in Guilford County, a son to the late Paul Eugene and Annie Elizabeth Greenway Whitlock. He was a longtime resident of the Murdoch Developmental Center and will be missed by his friends there.
Surviving are his brother, Roger Whitlock and wife Martha of Rougemont; niece, Elizabeth Whitlock; and great-nephew, Matthew Whitlock.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. Memorials may be directed to the Murdoch Developmental Center at 1600 East C Street, Butler, North Carolina 27509. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
