LEXINGTON — Mr. Charles Ernest Cook, 81, of Lexington passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Hinkle Hospice Home in Lexington with his family by his side. Charles was born Dec. 30, 1940 in Davidson County to the late Charles R. Cook and Gaynelle Forester Cook. He was a member of Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church. Charles was owner and operator of Craftsman Carving for many years and also worked at Commercial Carving. He enjoyed being outside, whether it be farming or flying an airplane. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ann Tysinger Cook.
Surviving are his two daughters, Angela Cook and husband Paul Weiss, Alison Cook Alford; sister, Sherry Hedrick and husband Ervin; two grandchildren, Emma Alford, Eastyn Alford.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church with Rev. Dr. E. Keith Carroll and Rev. Leon Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church prior to the service in the church from 2 p.m. till 3:30 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
