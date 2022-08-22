THOMASVILLE — Charles Eldridge Blackman, 85, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2022 at his home in Thomasville, NC. Charles is preceded in death by his father Talton E. Blackman, his mother Thelma Smith Blackman, his wife Kathleen Jernigan Blackman, his son Rusty Underwood, his brother Burt Ingram Blackwood, and his sister Jean B. Parker. Left to cherish his memory are his brothers John Paul Blackman of Newton Grove, NC, Thomas Edison Blackman of Norfolk, VA, and Luther Silas Blackman of Nashville, TN; his sister Judy Strickland Freeman (Willie) of Dunn, NC; and his daughter-in-law Wanda Underwood of Thomasville, NC. Charles also leaves behind two grandsons, Rusty Charles Underwood (Dawn) of Denton, NC, and Dustin Underwood of Thomasville, NC; and two great-grandsons, RJ Underwood and Charles Underwood. The visitation for Charles will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home in Dunn, NC, with the service being Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home. The service will conclude at Reedy Prong Church Cemetery in Dunn, NC. Services Provided by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home, Dunn, NC.
