HIGH POINT – Mr. Charles (Chuck) Close, 74, a resident of High Point since 1991, died Dec. 18, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital. Chuck was born on April 17, 1947, in El Dorado, Kansas, to James and Norma Close. In 1970, he married Carol Legge, of the home.
Also surviving is his son, Mark (Holly) and granddaughter, Ana, of Palmetto Bay, Florida; daughter, Carolyn Nichols (Curtis) and granddaughter, Hanna Hall, of High Point; and sister, Jimmie Lee Smith (Buzz) of North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Connie Scott (Leonard).
Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor. His life was filled with joy from his family, playing USTA tennis, adventures with Harley motorcycle buddies, service and fellowship at IHM through the Knights of Columbus as both a Knight and Grand Knight. Everyone enjoyed many years of music and camping with Chuck at MerleFest. He retired as a master chemist at Ciba Geigy/Syngenta, NC.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point, with Father Thomas Norris, O.S.F.S., officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 until 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, N.C. or to the American Cancer Society.
The family expresses their thanks to the physicians and staff at Moses Cone Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.cumbyfuneral.com/tributes.
