HIGH POINT — Charles “Chuck” Angelo Portaro, age 71, died suddenly and unexpectedly at his beloved home on May 10, 2023 in Wallburg, NC. Born July 6, 1951, to Sam Anthony and Frances Louise (Spainhour) Portaro in Washington DC, he is survived by his daughter Anna Alexandra Portaro (Christopher Sartin, significant other) and son Chase Anthony Portaro; his brothers Sam Jr. (Christopher Dionesotes), Daniel (Cathy), and sisters Angela Meredith (Greg), and Karen Bowman (Gary); eight nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and nephews; and granddogs, Molly, Luna, & Mika.
A 1969 graduate of Ledford High School, Chuck was voted “Most Dependable” by his classmates and evidenced his determination by earning his BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill only two years later in 1971. Upon graduation, he began his career in Human Resources with Cone Mills, then moving on to Fairchild-Burns, an aero-seat manufacturer, and then Dunning Industries where he learned his lifelong skill of lamp making. In 1980, he was named VP of Sales & Merchandising for Stanton-Cooper/Woodmark, and in 1995 became Regional Sales Manager for Pearson Company, both of which were upholstery companies in High Point, NC. In 1997 he joined Furnitureland South as Director of Vendor Relations, a position he held until his retirement in 2016.
