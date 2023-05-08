ARCHDALE — Charles Ray “Charlie” Wagner, 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
He was born on June 13, 1941 in High Point, a son of the late John and Lillian Small Wagner. A resident of this area all his life, he attended High Point City schools and he retired from the City of High Point. He was a long time member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, where he served as Head of Deacons. Charlie loved going to church, the beach, and playing music on his guitar. He also loved spending time with his family and his Chihuahuas’, Chico and Sophie. He will be remembered as a strong Christian man, who loved the Lord, his family, and his church family and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were a daughter, Tamara Smith; his sisters, Shirley Wagner and Nancy Tucker and a brother, Jay Wagner.
