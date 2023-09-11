KERNERSVILLE — Charles Burton Parnell, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on

Sept. 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Charles was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all he met. He leaves behind a loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Elizabeth Range Parnell. During their life together they traveled and enjoyed life to the fullest.