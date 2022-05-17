HIGH POINT — Born High Point, NC on Sept. 3, 1930
Following a lengthy battle of Leukemia and cancer, Charles Boyce Bennett passed away on May 9, 2022 at the age of 91 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Karen and his children Denise (Richard) Weber and Charles (Cynthia) Bennett, and grandchildren Timothy Sandford, Jonathan and Justin Bennett. As well as numerous family members and friends.
Charles was predeceased by his father Charles Seavy Bennett of Thomasville, NC and his mother Thelma Whitt Bennett Lee of Asheboro NC. Also his infant daughter Charlyne Faye and his two-half-brothers, Gary and Allen Bennett.
As a teenager he was very proud of the work he did at the High Point Enterprise as a paperboy and a printer’s devil. He entered the US Navy in Jan. 1948 and retired Dec. 1967 with the rank of Chief Hospital Corpsman.
After his military retirement he spent time working as an Optician and also for the VA Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. He and his wife had many adventures after retirement traveling to Italy, Hawaii and many places in the United States.
He loved life and devoted his life to his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
