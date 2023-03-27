THOMASVILLE — Charles Bennett Dickens, 74, of Thomasville passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Atrium Health High Point Regional Hospital. Charles was born June 12, 1948 in Guildford County to the late Clyde Eugene Dickens Sr. and Helen Hedgecock Dickens. Charles was a member of New Grace Baptist Church in Thomasville for many years. He retired from Jeanette Maternities in High Point where he worked as the supervisor of the cutting room. Charles was an avid sports fan. He loved all sports, but was always faithful to cheer on the Carolina Tar Heels, Cincinnati Reds, and Miami Dolphins. Charles loved his family dearly and they loved him; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay Hunt Dickens on Jan. 6, 2022; four brothers, Roy Silas Dickens, Clyde Eugene Dickens, Clifford Neal Dickens, Carl Allen Dickens.
Surviving is his son, Christopher Burris and wife Jenean of Thomasville; his beloved grandson, Bronson Boone Burris; three sisters, Doris Marie Boles, Carrie Baumhauer, Wanda Alexander; sister-in-law, Judy Dickens. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
