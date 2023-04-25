TRINITY — Charles Alton Spillman Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of Randolph in Asheboro on April 24, 2023. Charles was born July 29, 1938 in Mooresville, NC to Charles Alton Spillman Sr. and Margaret Robbins Spillman. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1957, and later joined the United States Army where he served with the 101st Airborne Division. After leaving the military, he pursued his career as a commercial pilot.
He was the founder of Tar Heel Sport Parachute Center in Trinity, NC and continued agricultural flying in Fayetteville, NC and Fort Myers, FL, where he operated Spillman Flying Service offering crop dusting services.
He leaves his wife, Carolyn Voncannon Spillman, of 59 years; his daughters, Kelly Jablonski (Joel) and Katrina Duggan (Rick); his grandchildren, Emma English Jablonski, Jackson Charles Jablonski and Caroline Patricia Duggan; his brothers, Fletcher Spillman (Nancy) and Forrest Spillman (Abby) and nieces, nephews and many cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Stacie Haas.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church Cemetery in Trinity with Rev. Jim Groome officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 9931 Archdale Rd, Trinity, NC 27370, where he was a lifetime member. Online condolences may be made on Charles’ tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family.
