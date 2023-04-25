HPTNWS- 4-26-23 SPILLMAN, CHARLES.jpg

TRINITY — Charles Alton Spillman Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of Randolph in Asheboro on April 24, 2023. Charles was born July 29, 1938 in Mooresville, NC to Charles Alton Spillman Sr. and Margaret Robbins Spillman. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1957, and later joined the United States Army where he served with the 101st Airborne Division. After leaving the military, he pursued his career as a commercial pilot.

He was the founder of Tar Heel Sport Parachute Center in Trinity, NC and continued agricultural flying in Fayetteville, NC and Fort Myers, FL, where he operated Spillman Flying Service offering crop dusting services.

