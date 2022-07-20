HIGH POINT— Mr. Charles Adolph Ramsey was the youngest child of the late Rev. Mercer Langston Ramsey and Lillian Townsend Ramsey, born on June 26, 1928. On July 12, 2022, at 2:40 a.m., Charles was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was 94 years young. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dr. Gloria Brown Ramsey; his sisters, Bertha, Dora, and Laura; his brother, Benjamin; and his niece, Paula.
A native of Charlotte, NC, Charles attended Allen University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. He was called upon to serve his country in the United States Army, serving seven years as an Administrative Clerk, and reaching the rank of Corporal before being Honorably Discharged on August 1, 1960.
Charles would find joy in providing outstanding service through the dining experience. Charles would become the Maître d' of the Greensboro Country Club in Greensboro, NC. The Country Club would become a special place for him. As divine providence would have it, the Country Club would hire a young, feisty, and very smart Gloria Brown, who would eventually go on to become the love of Charles's life! They would marry and make their home in High Point, NC. Charles would become the manager of the Top of the Mart located inside the Southern Furniture Market Center (now known as the International Home Furnishings Center) where he would later become General Manager and Director of Food & Beverage. In 1994, Charles was elected to serve as the first Black President of the North Carolina Restaurant Association.
Charles's service to others in the community was often seen through the work he did as a Shriner and member of Khalif Temple # 144. A.E.A.O.N.M.S. Greensboro, NC where he would become Promotional Director of the Year before moving to Abdallah Temple # 189 High Point, NC. Nobel Ramsey's leadership talents would not go unseen throughout the different masonic organizations. He would serve as the Illustrious Potentate of Abdallah Temple #189, Imperial Deputy of Reflection A.E.A.O.N.M.S., Honorary Past Imperial Potentate A.E.A.O.N.M.S., and Worshipful Master of Toussaint Louverture Lodge #524, High Point, NC. He was also a member of Royal Arch Mason Hiram Chapter# 56, and the Knights Templar King Cyrus Chapter #56, both in High Point, NC. Charles was also a 33rd Degree Mason with the Consistory Scottish Rite, all of which are Prince Hall Affiliated (PHA). Additionally, Charles was a member of the Rotary and Toastmasters Clubs of High Point, NC, two professional organizations he truly enjoyed being a part of.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Melanie, and Robin; son, Charles II (Chuck); granddaughter, Nicole J. Blue; great-granddaughter, Naomi J. Ramsey; great-grandson, Matthew Graves; his niece, Barbara Ann; his brother in-law, Dr. Raphael Brown (wife, Elsie); and additional nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, along with a host of friends.
Memorial Service will be Saturday July 23, 2022, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 Washington Street, High Point, NC, from 11:30 a.m. -12:45 p.m. Flowers can be delivered to Mount Zion Baptist Church on Friday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Someone will be there to receive them at the side door of the church.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ramsey family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
