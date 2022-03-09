HIGH POINT — Celia Virginia Youmans Dunning, 88, passed to rest with Jesus on March 8, 2022.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at High Point Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Mark Kent. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to: Three Angels Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 220, West Frankfort, IL 62896-0220.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
