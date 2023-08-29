CLEMMONS — Mr. Cecil David York, 62, a resident of Clemmons, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on Jan. 28, 1961 in Davidson County to the late Nancy Jeanette Eddinger York and Ronie A. York. Cecil worked as an accountant in the real estate industry for several years and also worked for Truist Bank as a dealer specialist.
Surviving is his brother, Stephen “Steve” York and wife Janine of Florida and their children, Hannah York, and Cody York. Also surviving are his special cousin, Billy Barton and dear friends, Mary Sherrill and Bonnie Whisenhunt.
