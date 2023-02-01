TRINITY — Cathy Colyer Martin, 78, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Hospice Home of High Point.
Cathy was born in Dayton Ohio, Jan. 23, 1945, a daughter of the late Clair and Sylvia Ann Richardson Colyer. She grew up in Altoona and Canoe Creek, Pennsylvania and graduated from Hollidaysburg High School. Cathy worked with Boyer Candy Company until 1964, when she met her husband, Horace Kent "Red" Martin and they were married March 15, 1964. She was a military spouse until 1972, when they settled in High Point, where she worked at Flowers Bakery in Jamestown for 30 years. Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Carl "Squirt" Colyer and her beloved family pet, Babe. She enjoyed camping with her family, Bluegrass music, concerts, movies, crafts and walking with the Silver Sneakers at the Y in Archdale. Cathy loved chocolate!
