HIGH POINT — Mrs. Cathrine Lynn Cannon Neal, 60, a resident of Randleman, died Oct. 2, 2021, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.
Cathrine was born March 22, 1961, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
She then lived in France/England during her father’s military service, before returning to North Carolina where she lived in Hickory and finally Randleman.
For many years, Cathrine was owner and teacher of Dance Expressions in Hickory and Greensboro.
Later she worked at various orthodontic offices in Hickory, Greensboro and High Point. Most recently she worked as a private school teacher.
She had a love of working with and helping children. Cathrine also loved drawing, painting and animals, especially her dog, Quigley.
In 1999, she married Dan Neal, who survives of Randleman.
Also surviving is her son, Zachary Neal, of Randleman; mother, Judi West, of Hickory; father, Gene Cannon, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; sister, Cindy Cannon, of Norfolk, Va.; brother, Chip Cannon, of Hilton Head, SC; a niece, Nathalia Cannon, of Greenville; a nephew, Nicholas Speanburg, of Norfolk, Va.; and many others on the Neal side of the family.
A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
www.cumbyfuneral.
com.
