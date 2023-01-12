LEXINGTON — Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, Ayden Thomas Palmer, 12, and Lincoln Grey Palmer, 7, all residents of Wright Road, Lexington, NC, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A service celebrating their lives will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Denton Wesleyan Church, conducted by Rev. Charlie Collins and Rev. Keith Carroll. A private burial will follow.

