LEXINGTON — Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, Ayden Thomas Palmer, 12, and Lincoln Grey Palmer, 7, all residents of Wright Road, Lexington, NC, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A service celebrating their lives will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, at Denton Wesleyan Church, conducted by Rev. Charlie Collins and Rev. Keith Carroll. A private burial will follow.
Brittany was born on Sept. 11, 1984, in Guilford County, to Thomas James Carter and Dawn Floyd Carter. She was a graduate of East Davidson High School Class of 2002 and had completed a cosmetologist program, but her priority was being the best mother and homemaker for her family. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparent Alma Virginia Floyd and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Virginia Carter.
Ayden was born April 10, 2010, in Guilford County, to Dennis Palmer and Brittany V. Carter. He was currently a seventh-grade student at South Davidson Middle School, where he participated in baseball, basketball and football. Ayden was also a student at Denton School of Martial Arts.
Lincoln was born Nov. 24, 2015, in Guilford County, to Dennis Palmer and Brittany V. Carter. He was currently a first-grade student at Silver Valley Elementary School, where he participated in baseball, basketball and football, just like his older brother. Lincoln was also a student at Denton School of Martial Arts.
Brittany, Ayden and Lincoln are survived by husband and father Dennis Palmer, of the home; Brittany’s parents and maternal grandparents to the boys, Thomas and Dawn F. Carter, of Thomasville, and paternal grandparents to the boys, Michael and Eva Reilly, of Lexington; aunt Ashlyn Carter Martin (Thomas) of Advance and their children, Payton, Addilyn and Emersyn; uncle Wesley Carter (Ashley) of Thomasville, and their children, Eleanor and one expecting; aunt Tammy Palmer Hegarty (Sean) of Boston and their children, Jack, Sam and Ben; and by many other extended family members.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Briggs Funeral Home in Denton.
Memorials can be made to the donor’s choice of charity in the advancement of education for children.
Online condolences can be made to the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.