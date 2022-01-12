THOMASVILLE — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Carson D. Myers, a loving husband, father and friend to all whose lives he touched, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
He was 87 years old.
Born in Thomasville NC, Carson was predeceased by his parents, Lillie Pearl Hall Myers and Archie Odell Myers; his brothers and sisters, Louise Margaret Myers Westmoreland, Archie Reid Myers, Nelson Lee Myers and Ruby Janet Myers Berrier Heath; and his wife of 25 years, Ellen Carole Perdue Robbins Myers.
He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Lorraine Myers, and his wife of 7 years, Christine Martin Sullivan Myers. He is also survived by the other children from his marriages, his daughter, Patti Robbins Ward and her husband Tommy, Debbie Hughes and her husband Terry, Pam Norman, Crystal Taylor and her husband Johnny, Amanda Stone and her husband Grady; his sons, Perry Lee Robbins Jr., and wife Harveta, Larry Craig Robbins, and wife Beverly, Jerry Michael Robbins, and wife Melodie, Wade Sullivan and his wife Michelle. He was grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Carson graduated from Pilot School and attended Davidson County Community College. His lifelong work was in textiles at several companies: Kayby Mills, Singer Hosiery, Rex Knitting Mills, Flair Knit Industries, Influential Hosiery and Kayser-Roth Corporation. In addition, he worked at Quality Hardware, where he loved to tinker and repair things, helping family, friends and even strangers with all types of projects. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Thomasville.
Visitation will be held at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville on Friday, Jan. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.. Masks are requested.
A celebration of Carson’s life will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 225 Liberty Ave., Thomasville, on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Bowman officiating.
Burial will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Davidson County or to Liberty Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
