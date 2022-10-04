HIGH POINT — Carolynn Taylor Crowther, 86 of High Point NC died in her home Saturday,
Oct. 1, 2022. She was born July 31, 1936 in Russell, Arkansas and is the daughter of the late Amos Taylor and Dorotha Knupp Taylor Forsyth. Carolynn retired from Wachovia Bank and Trust where she worked in Lender Support. She had several hobbies; she enjoyed the outdoors and feeding and watching the deer, reading, cross stitch and baking. She also enjoyed playing Mexican Train with her daughter, sister and niece. She would share whatever she baked with her neighbors. Carolynn will be remembered as a very caring person who always did for other people.
Carolynn is preceded in death by her parents but also by her two daughters, Deborah and Kimberly. Her surviving family are her son Brinton and his wife Darlene of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Tracy and her husband Max of High Point, NC, and daughter Carrie of Cary, NC. She has a sister Linda of Clemson, SC; niece Tammy and significant other Garrett of Clemson, SC; nephew Scott and wife Lisa of Durham, NC. Surviving family also includes her five grandchildren, Samantha, Kyra, Nicholas, Katelyn, Colton; several nieces and nephews.
A reception to celebrate her life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite animal shelter. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
