HIGH POINT — Carolynn Taylor Crowther, 86 of High Point NC died in her home Saturday,

Oct. 1, 2022. She was born July 31, 1936 in Russell, Arkansas and is the daughter of the late Amos Taylor and Dorotha Knupp Taylor Forsyth. Carolynn retired from Wachovia Bank and Trust where she worked in Lender Support. She had several hobbies; she enjoyed the outdoors and feeding and watching the deer, reading, cross stitch and baking. She also enjoyed playing Mexican Train with her daughter, sister and niece. She would share whatever she baked with her neighbors. Carolynn will be remembered as a very caring person who always did for other people.

