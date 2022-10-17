HIGH POINT — Carolyn Voils Steed 78 of High Point died Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be celebrated 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends following the service in the Asbury Room. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given to the Children’s Ministry at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Street, High Point, NC 27262 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
