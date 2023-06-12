TRINITY — Carolyn Sumner Hedrick, 83, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.
She was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Randolph County and was the daughter of the late Riley Woodrow and Grace Ellen Skeen Sumner. She was an active and faithful member of Thomasville Friends Meeting and a retired office manager with Mendenhall Auction Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Euphon Metzger; and three brothers, George Sumner, Von Sumner and Darrell Sumner.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Billy Franklin Hedrick, whom she married on Feb. 28, 1960; three sons, Eric Hedrick (Melissa) and Denzel Hedrick (Sid), both of Trinity, and Wyndel Hedrick of Pleasant Garden; five grandchildren, Alex Hedrick, Samantha Hedrick, McKenzie Hedrick, Holland Hedrick and Levi Hedrick; two great-grandchildren, Mia Hedrick and Redden Hedrick; and several nieces and nephews.
At Carolyn’s request, her body was donated to Wake Forest School of Medicine for medical studies and no immediate services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hedrick family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.