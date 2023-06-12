TRINITY — Carolyn Sumner Hedrick, 83, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.

She was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Randolph County and was the daughter of the late Riley Woodrow and Grace Ellen Skeen Sumner. She was an active and faithful member of Thomasville Friends Meeting and a retired office manager with Mendenhall Auction Company.