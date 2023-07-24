THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Carolyn Ray Bennett, 85, a resident of Piedmont Crossing, Thomasville, NC, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, July 21, at Forsyth Medical Center, with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
Born on March 11, 1938, in Greensboro NC, to Lexie and Alease Ray, Carolyn’s life was marked by her unwavering faith, a dedicated spirit of service, and an enduring love for her family. She graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh, where she met her future husband, and they began their courtship. She went on to attend and graduate from Salem College. In Feb. 1960, she married Joe Bennett, her high school sweetheart.
Her career in Early Childhood education began in public schools and eventually led her to becoming a private preschool director and kindergarten teacher. Her impact on the many lives of the children she taught is evident in the relationships she maintained over the years. At the time of her retirement, she was the Preschool Director and 5K teacher at Sedgefield Presbyterian Church.
After retirement, Carolyn became very involved in her community through various organizations such as Cities in Schools, Cooperative Community Ministry, and The Life Center of Davidson County. She was always faithfully involved with her church, serving in many different capacities, including a Youth Leader, Sunday School teacher, choir member, Deacon, and a member of the Session.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joe Bennett, of the home; daughter Catherine York (Shell), son Ray Bennett (Angela), “Gammy” to four grandchildren: Ben York (Caitlin), Shelley York Rickman (Matt), Kacey Bennett Gustafson (Sean), and Brandon Bennett. She was also blessed with four great grandchildren, whom she adored — Graham and Emery York, Davis and Millie Rickman, and awaiting the birth of her fifth great grandchild; her sister Judy Ray Brown (Owen) and their family; her sister-in-law Harriet Bennett and her family; and many extended family members and a lifetime of wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her stepmother, Nell Worsley Ray.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 27 2023 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Thomasville, NC. Carolyn will remain at the J C Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until one hour prior to the service for anyone to come pay their respects. A private burial will be held at Thomasville City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be given to First Presbyterian Church, 21 Randolph Street, Thomasville NC 27360. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
