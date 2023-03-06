TRINITY — Mrs. Carolyn P. Young, of Trinity, NC, entered into her eternal rest on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at High Point Medical Center. Carolyn peacefully passed away surrounded by her family.
Born to Pearl Sr. and Cora Pemberton on April 19, 1949 in Troy, NC, she was preceded in death by her parents, husband (William T. Young), son (Perranoski D. Young) of High Point, NC, and brothers (Pearl Jr., Frankie, and James Pemberton) all of Troy, NC.
Carolyn received early education in Montgomery County, NC and later worked for 28 years at Highland Yarn Textile before retiring. Carolyn loved her family, Western movies, shopping, and good music.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters Tammy (Herbert) Woodard of High Point, NC, Sherry and Suprenai Young of Trinity, NC, step-son Darrell Jamison of High Point, NC, grandchildren Timeka, Teanna, Syntel, and Autumn, sisters Shirley Bowden of Troy, NC, Irene (Donnell) Green of Mt. Gilead, NC, and Flora (Russell) Jenkins of Daniel Island, SC, a host of nieces and nephews, and an amazing amount of special friends.
A Celebration of Life for Carolyn will be held Wednesday March the 8, at 12 noon in the chapel of Advantage Funerals and Cremations of Archdale. A burial will follow at Carolina Biblical Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
