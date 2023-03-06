HPTNWS- 3-7-23 YOUNG, CAROLYN.jpg

TRINITY — Mrs. Carolyn P. Young, of Trinity, NC, entered into her eternal rest on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at High Point Medical Center. Carolyn peacefully passed away surrounded by her family.

Born to Pearl Sr. and Cora Pemberton on April 19, 1949 in Troy, NC, she was preceded in death by her parents, husband (William T. Young), son (Perranoski D. Young) of High Point, NC, and brothers (Pearl Jr., Frankie, and James Pemberton) all of Troy, NC.

