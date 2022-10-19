HPTNWS- 10-20-22 STEED, CAROLYN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Carolyn L. Steed, 78, died Oct. 14, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family.

Carolyn was born Feb. 16, 1944 in Asheboro, NC, to the late Arthur and Lucille Lanier of Denton, NC. She attended Denton Elementary School and graduated from Denton High School, where she served on the Student Council, played in the school band, and was a member of the cheerleading squad.

