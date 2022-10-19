HIGH POINT — Carolyn L. Steed, 78, died Oct. 14, 2022 at home, surrounded by her family.
Carolyn was born Feb. 16, 1944 in Asheboro, NC, to the late Arthur and Lucille Lanier of Denton, NC. She attended Denton Elementary School and graduated from Denton High School, where she served on the Student Council, played in the school band, and was a member of the cheerleading squad.
Carolyn graduated from Greensboro College with a degree in Elementary Education and spent the next 34 years as an elementary school teacher. As a lifelong educator, she was a champion for all children and especially loved teaching first grade.
Throughout her life, Carolyn was active in the Methodist church through membership and service. As a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point for the past 38 years, Carolyn sang in the choir, taught in the children’s ministry program, and served on numerous committees. She was active in the missions program, including participating on building teams to assist after natural disasters. Carolyn was honored with the United Methodist Women’s Service Award and the United Methodist Church District Laity Service Award for her many years of service.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, J. Dwight Steed, whom she married on August 21, 1966; daughters Amy Bibbens of Claremont, CA, and Elizabeth Lynch (Tim) of High Point, NC; grandchildren Jackson Bibbens of Boston, MA, Caroline Bibbens of Claremont, CA, and Anderson Lynch of High Point, NC. Other survivors include her sister, Susan Bolick of Conover, NC, niece Anna Smith of Claremont, NC, and many other loved family and friends.
Carolyn valued family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren and all their accomplishments. Carolyn was an avid bridge player and enjoyed tending to her garden. Following her retirement, she began watercolor painting, gathering weekly with fellow artists until she was no longer able to attend. Carolyn was known for her warmth, creativity, and her vibrant spirit.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael McCormack and all staff at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center and Hospice of the Piedmont for their compassion and excellent care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Jeff Patterson, Rev. Dr. Ken Lyon and Rev. Dr. Julian Aldridge. The family will receive visitors after the service, and a private inurnment will be held separately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the Children’s Ministry at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Street, High Point, NC 27262, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
