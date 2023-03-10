WINSTON-SALEM — Carolyn “Joy” Sykes, 74, of Winston Salem, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday March 4, 2023.
Born Oct. 13, 1948, in High Point, NC, she was the daughter of Jerry My Darnell and Carrie Pearl Darnell. In May of 1995, she married the love of her life Edward Hayes Sykes. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She spent her golden years continuing full time employment to ensure that her beloved grandchildren would always have everything they needed in life. She worked as an insurance auditor and reviewer for several insurance carriers throughout the United States. Prior to that she spent several years as a skilled accountant and bookkeeper. Joy attended Campbell University and received her accounting degree from UNCG. She worked as an accounting professional for over 25 years including work as finance officer at High Point Drug Action Council, Controller at Furniture Choices, and worked as accountant at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Calvary Moravian and First Christian Church. Joy learned to deeply care for the homeless she met during her many years spent at Samaritan Ministries in Winston Salem. Everyone she met while employed there was always special in her heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.