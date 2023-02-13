HIGH POINT — Carolyn Faye Lain, 81, of Brookdale Memory Care, Skeet Club Rd., died Feb. 11, 2023 at Hospice Home of High Point after several years of declining health.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1942 in High Point, NC, a daughter of the late William Ernest and Iris Lain. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church for many years and later joined First United Methodist Church.
Carolyn retired from the High Point Public Library after 43 years of service. At the time of her retirement she was the longest-serving employee of the City of High Point.
She enjoyed serving library patrons and made many friends over the years, especially in the media arts department where she completed her career.
She held a variety of positions as a member of the American Business Women’s Association Furniture Capital Chapter and was named the 2002 Woman of the Year.
Family meant everything to Carolyn. She did not have children of her own and loved spoiling her niece and nephew, Jennifer and Douglas. She also enjoyed staying in touch with extended family and attending family reunions.
Surviving are her brother, William Douglas Lain and wife, Jane, of High Point; nephew Rev. William Douglas Lain Jr., and wife, Tara, of Wrightsville Beach, NC and niece Jennifer Lain Wiegers and husband, Greg, of Edwardsville, Illinois; four great-nieces and a great-nephew.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in High Point with Rev. Debra Swing officiating. The interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Epworth Room at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Appalachia Service Project, First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, NC, 27260. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com
