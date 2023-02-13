HPTNWS- 2-14-23 LAIN, CAROLYN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Carolyn Faye Lain, 81, of Brookdale Memory Care, Skeet Club Rd., died Feb. 11, 2023 at Hospice Home of High Point after several years of declining health.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1942 in High Point, NC, a daughter of the late William Ernest and Iris Lain. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church for many years and later joined First United Methodist Church.

Trending Videos