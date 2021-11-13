RANDLEMAN — There was rejoicing in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, as Carolyn Davis Cashatt entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her sweet husband, John “Gray” Cashatt of Randleman; her parents, Madge and Cullie Davis of Ramseur; two brothers, Lewis Thomas “Tommy” Davis and James Wesley Davis. She was also preceded in death by her stepson, Ronnie G. Cashatt.
Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Cynthia Edwards Denny (Steve) of Sophia; one grandson, Stephen L. Denny II (Rebecca) of Idaho; one granddaughter, Nina Denny Carowick (Tom) of Asheboro. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Isaac, Micah and Thaddeus Denny and Kylie Carowick.
Carolyn is also survived by one stepdaughter, Sherry Cashatt Fonner (Bill) and stepson, Gary Cashatt. Five step grandchildren: Misty Hinshaw, David Hinshaw, Zachary Cashatt (Ashley), Andrea Cashatt and Matt Cashatt (Jessica). Seven step great-grandchildren: Gray Braica, Carly Hinshaw, Camden Cashatt, Carter Cashatt, Madison Cashatt, Alice Cashatt and Noah Turner.
Carolyn grew up in Ramseur, NC and was a member of the Ramseur Wesleyan Church. In 1971 she married Gray Cashatt and moved to Randleman. Carolyn and Gray were married 44 years at the time of Gray’s death in 2015. She was a member of the First Wesleyan Church in Randleman for 50 years. She was very active in her church. She sang in the choir and quartet specials. Today, Carolyn is celebrating with Gray, other family members and special friends that have gone on before her. “In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you.” John 14:2 NIV
Memorials may be sent to the Randleman First Wesleyan Church, 125 Tabernacle St., Randleman, NC 27317.
Visitation and funeral will be from 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Randleman First Wesleyan Church, 125 Tabernacle St., Randleman, NC 27317 Internment will be at Randolph Memorial Park, 4538 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC 27203.
