DENTON — Mrs. Carolyn Buie Carroll age 78 of Denton died Wednesday, April 13 at Hinkle Hospice House.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at Briggs Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. A private interment service will follow in the Denton Town Cemetery.
The family will see friends at Briggs Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16 from 5 until 7 p.m. and at other times will be at the residence.
Mrs. Carroll was born April 23, 1943 to Ralph Woodrow Buie and Dallas Lanier Buie. She and her husband owned and operated Carroll Oil Company and Carroll Rentals for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Seth Hedrick, in-laws, Robert C and Mildred Y Carroll, brother-in-law, Archie Hedrick and sister-in-law Nancy C Brown.
She is survived by her husband R James (Jimmy) Carroll of the home; daughters, Kristin C Winters and husband Don of Thomasville, Jennifer C Hinesley and husband Lee and Holly C Hughes and husband Ben all of Asheboro; grandchildren, Ella, Caroline, Emma, Boone, Luke, Sawyer and Colt; sister Alice B Hedrick of Lexington; brother, Kenneth Buie and wife Bonnie; sister-in-law, Joan C Briggs and husband Jack.
Memorials may be made to South Davidson Resource Center, PO Box 1195, Denton, NC 27239
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.briggsfuneralhome.com
