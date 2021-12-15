HIGH POINT– Carolyn Ward Bradley, 85, of High Point, North Carolina passed away on Dec. 11, 2021 In Greensboro North Carolina. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina to Frank and Louise Ward on March 15, 1936. Carolyn graduated from high school in North Charleston, South Carolina in 1955.
In 1956 she earned an Associate in Arts degree in music from Mars Hill College (now University), Mars Hill, North Carolina. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music education from Winthrop University, Rock Hill, South Carolina in 1958. She earned a graduate degree in church music, with organ performance emphasis from the School of Church Music of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville Kentucky In 1961.
Carolyn’s life has been oriented around her faith, her family, her music, her ministry.
She is survived by her husband, JC Bradley of High Point, two sons: David, who lives in Asheboro North Carolina; and Don and his wife, Joanna, who live in Birmingham, Alabama, her granddaughters: Julia, who lives in Washington DC and Erica, who lives in Birmingham Alabama She is also survived by her brothers and their wives: Frank and wife Linda from Cross, South Carolina, Jack and wife Lolie from Charleston, South Carolina, Larry and wife Helen from Rocky Ford, Georgia, Troy and wife Margie from Rocky Ford Georgia
A memorial service will be held at the Westchester Baptist Church in High Point on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at the church. A private graveside service will be held earlier in the day. Public visitation will be on Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Cumby Family Funeral Service on Eastchester Drive.
If you wish to make memorial donations, the family suggests the Baptist Children’s homes or the charity of your choice.
By the time Carolyn exhaled her last breath on earth, she breathed in new, celestial air as she stepped on heaven’s shore. Carolyn left behind a body that had been wracked with pain and suffering in recent years.
During her years on earth, she blessed many family, friends, and others with her joyful presence, her heartfelt music, and her thoughtful ministry.
As she entered her eternal reward, we are comforted by knowing that her suffering was over and by recalling the wonderful legacy of memories that she left for us.
Carolyn was a gifted musician – and she rejoiced in knowing that it was a gift from God. She often expressed her gratitude to her Gift-giver: How can I say thanks for the things you have done for me…? Carolyn was always careful to acknowledge that she was a channel through whom God worked – and it was important to give God the glory for the great things He has done.
Music was the means, and ministry was the purpose throughout her life. She was never happier than when she was using her musical gifts to bless others. While she was still a teenager she committed her life to serve Christ through the ministry of music – and this commitment served as a guide throughout her life.
Carolyn served as church organist for more than 60 years in 19 churches in six states.
In addition, she has played for countless numbers of weddings, funerals, and special events. Her final 12 years as church organist were at the Westchester Baptist Church in High Point.
Carolyn was always careful to select, arrange, and perform music that would bless the people for whom she was playing. She always kept in mind who she was playing for – because the music was to bless them, not simply to be performed for them.
Carolyn also saw piano teaching as an occasion for ministry. She started teaching piano when she was 17 and continued until she broke her hip about 2½ years ago. Students ranged from preschoolers to retirees.
When the heavenly choirs of angels gather to sing, Carolyn will be one of the organists accompanying them on a magnificent organ like the world has never seen!
Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.