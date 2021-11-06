ARCHDALE — Carolyn Elizabeth Rabon Bowers, 83, of Archdale, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 5, 2021, in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 9, 1938, in Horry County, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Burrie M. Rabon and Delpha J. Rabon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce B. Jarrett, her late first husband, Franklin D. Hatchell, and brother, Bobby McManus, and sister, Robetha Rabon.
Carolyn was dearly loved by her family, church, and community. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, her flower and vegetable gardens, her animals, and the Lord. She was a strong, assertive, yet tender-loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Richard “Red” Bowers; daughter, Patricia A. Buxton; four grandchildren, Christopher Burrow, Jason Burrow, Brittany Buxton Pamplin, and Brandy Buxton; sister, Linda Baker; nieces, Nicole Phillips and Tracy Grice; and nephew, Henry Baker.
Mrs. Bowers’ funeral service will be held at New Heights Baptist Church in Trinity on Monday, November 8th, 2021 with visitation at 1pm and service at 2pm. She will be laid to rest at Pleasant Union Baptist Church in Aynor, South Carolina, on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 1pm. Pastors Roger Porter and Stevie Baker will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Randolph at 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.
The family is under the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremations of Archdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.