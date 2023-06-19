THOMASVILLE — Carolyn Joyce Blair Charles, 88 of Thomasville, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Piedmont Crossing. Carolyn was born Jan. 31, 1935 in Randolph County to J. Elwood Blair and Ruth Hill Blair. She attended Hasty High School and was in the graduating class of 1953. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow F. Charles, siblings Marion Pugh, Janice Loggins, and Gilbert Blair. She has been a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. Her love for gardening was one of her many joys.
Carolyn is survived by her four children, Jay Charles, Martha Sands (Terry), Lee Ann Ridge (Robbie), and Amy Sexton (Tim); six grandchildren, Josh, Jon, Randi, Tyler, Connor, and Delaney; and ten great grandchildren, Charleigh, Grady, Kennedy, Hudson, Crosby, Harper, Hayes, Fallon, Baylor, and Seeley.
