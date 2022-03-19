HIGH POINT – Caroline (Sue) Miller Broome, 78, of High Point was born March 19, 1943, and went home to be with our Lord Wednesday, March 16, 2022, unexpectantly.
Sue was a graduate of High Point High School and High Point University. Prior to retirement, she was employed with McEwen Lumber Company as Chief Accountant. She loved her profession, church and family. Sue enjoyed fashion and was one sassy woman. We all were blessed with her strength of character. She delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they brought joy to her life.
Sue was preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel T. Miller Jr.; second husband, Earnest Broome and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William and Alberta Waters.
Surviving family members are Eliza(beth) Miller Johnson, Andi Miller Curry (deceased husband Steve Curry) and Sam (Moose) Miller III and wife Tracy; grandchildren, Micah Constant and husband Brett, Hunter Thompson, Alex Lackey Johnson and husband James, and Samantha Curry; great-grandchildren, Levi Constant, Josephine Constant, and Snow White; sister, Mrs. Elizabeth and Howard West; cousins, Mrs. Tamela and Jim Corwin, and Mrs. Melissa and Jim Sundin.
Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, in the chapel of First United Methodist Church with Rev. Debra Swing officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
