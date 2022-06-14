THOMASVILLE — In Loving Memory of Carole Ruth Densmore
“When you get to heaven you will find Carole dancing on the streets of gold”
Carole Ruth Densmore, 79, stepped into eternity on June 10, 2022. Carole was born on March 15, 1943 in Birmingham Alabama to Marvin and Ruth Snider. Her family was her greatest treasure, and unconditional love, her greatest gift to all. Carole lived her entire life loving and giving to others. She taught preschool, was a lifeguard, and taught swim lessons. She opened her heart and her home to foster numerous children, most of whom we all consider family. She fed the hungry and loved those who were lost and lonely. We know without a doubt as she entered the gates of heaven she heard “Well done thy good and faithful servant.”
Family members left to cherish her memory include her brothers Dean Snider and Courtney Snider, her sister Lutie Diamond, her four children and their spouses, Dee-Anna and Andre Hebert, Jeff and Mary Densmore, Heidi and Robert Gillespie, and Brandi and Eric Baker. In addition she leaves an incredible legacy to her 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and has two more greats on the way! Carole was predeceased by her loving husband Robert Densmore and her mother Ruth Snider.
A celebration of Carole’s life will be held on Saturday June 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at:
Free Life Assembly of God
369 Pilgrims Trail Thomasville NC 27360
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in Carole’s name to Arts Evangelica Academy of Dance where students experience the wonder of drawing near to God through the art of Dance. This organization was very dear to our mothers heart and she would LOVE to know this was happening in her memory.
