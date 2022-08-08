HPTNWS- 8-9-22 WILSON, CAROL.jpg

COLFAX — Carol Diane Smoak Wilson, 74, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Carol was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 2, 1948, to the late Leonard Smoak and Marylu Morgan Smoak. In addition to her parents, her brother, Matthew Smoak, also preceded her in death.

