HIGH POINT — Mrs. Ellen “Carol” Peele, 71, died on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, after several years of declining health.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1951, in Davidson County, daughter of Norris Lee and Erlene Gordon Hill (who preceded her in death.) Carol, and her sister, Yvonne, loved their grandparents dearly and wanted to make mention of them. They were: Harvey and Lula Bell Hill (Paternal grandparents who preceded her in death), and Coy and Mary Gordon (Maternal grandparents who preceded her in death), all of Davidson County. Also, preceding her, and special to their hearts…all of the many animals across The Rainbow Bridge that she and her husband, Michael, fostered and sheltered over the many years of their marriage. Mrs. Peele was a 1970 graduate of East Davidson High School, Thomasville, NC. On Oct. 29, 1970, she married Michael Lee Peele of High Point, NC. Throughout her adult life, she held many secretarial positions in the Triad area, and during the 90s, she owned and operated her own legal/medical transcription service, “Pro Transcripts”.
Mrs. Peele loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a child, and with her family, she grew up attending and was a member of the old Carolina Avenue Baptist Church in Thomasville (which later became Carolina Memorial Baptist, which she attended sporadically in her adult life as her health would permit). As her health declined, she embraced and supported the Bible Broadcasting Network and the Thru The Bible ministry, and she followed her husband Mike’s great devotion and support for the Turning Point Ministry with Dr. David Jeremiah. She also took great comfort in the World Project Online Bible ministry.
Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed the role of nurturer to her family, domestic pets, and wildlife. She enjoyed many hobbies; was computer literate, and enjoyed music, photography, painting, writing, and audio and video editing. She loved sharing a good laugh, and on any given day could usually be found sending or receiving some humorous cartoon and sharing audio and video files with her email friends and family.
Surviving are: her beloved husband of 52 years Michael Lee Peele of the home; beloved son, Michael Derek Peele and his loving and devoted wife Stacy; beloved daughter, Leigh Carol Peele and her loving and devoted partner in life, Katie Nemargut of Greensboro; a grandson, Michael Thedford Peele of Kernersville; ; her beloved sister, Yvonne Hill Chisholm Avant of Lexington, NC; nephews, Randy, Anthony, and Michael; cousin and friend, Merilyn Hill of Archdale; special aunts Betty Hill of Kernersville and Pattie Thompson of Lebanon, TN; Robert and Terry Nemargut; and Makayla, Tori, and Sierra; all remaining Hill and Gordon family members; and the remaining feral and domestic animals, currently in charge at their residence.
At Carol’s request, no formal funeral or viewing will take place. However, she did make this request: “bury me and cover me with flowers, then, come by and take away a flower for yourself as my parting gift to you.”
A graveside burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Deep River Friends Meeting Cemetery.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
