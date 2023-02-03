HPTNWS- 2-4-23 PEELE, CAROL.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Ellen “Carol” Peele, 71, died on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, after several years of declining health.

She was born on Dec. 17, 1951, in Davidson County, daughter of Norris Lee and Erlene Gordon Hill (who preceded her in death.) Carol, and her sister, Yvonne, loved their grandparents dearly and wanted to make mention of them. They were: Harvey and Lula Bell Hill (Paternal grandparents who preceded her in death), and Coy and Mary Gordon (Maternal grandparents who preceded her in death), all of Davidson County. Also, preceding her, and special to their hearts…all of the many animals across The Rainbow Bridge that she and her husband, Michael, fostered and sheltered over the many years of their marriage. Mrs. Peele was a 1970 graduate of East Davidson High School, Thomasville, NC. On Oct. 29, 1970, she married Michael Lee Peele of High Point, NC. Throughout her adult life, she held many secretarial positions in the Triad area, and during the 90s, she owned and operated her own legal/medical transcription service, “Pro Transcripts”.

Trending Videos